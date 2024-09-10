 |  Login 
Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.1 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:01:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 3.9 percent compared to July 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 2.6 percent year on year and by 2.1 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in July decreased by 6.2 percent year on year and by 0.4 percent month on month.


