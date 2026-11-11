Turkey updates Green Deal Action Plan for 2026-2030, focusing on carbon pricing and industrial decarbonization

Turkey's Ministry of Trade has announced the publication of the updated Green Deal Action Plan for 2026-2030, outlining measures to accelerate the country's green transition, strengthen industrial competitiveness and align domestic climate policies with international regulations, particularly the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Originally introduced in 2021 in response to the European Green Deal, the action plan has been revised to reflect developments in EU climate and trade legislation, Turkey's Climate Law and the establishment of a national emissions trading system (ETS). According to the Ministry of Trade, the updated plan covers 11 main policy areas, 41 objectives and 142 actions, including carbon pricing, industrial decarbonization, circular economy practices, renewable energy, green finance and international cooperation.

Turkish ETS and carbon leakage measures among key priorities

The action plan identifies carbon pricing as a central instrument for supporting the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries and maintaining their competitiveness in international markets.

Turkey's Climate Law entered into force on July 9, 2025, establishing the legal basis for the national ETS, while the Turkish ETS Regulation entered into force on August 27, 2026. Under the updated plan, the government will assess the impact of the ETS on industrial competitiveness, production costs and decarbonization during the 2026-2028 period.

A methodology for identifying sectors exposed to high carbon leakage risks, together with a list of affected industries, is expected to be developed between 2027 and 2030. The plan also calls for aligning emissions verification requirements under the Turkish ETS and the EU CBAM, while expanding domestic verification and accreditation capacity.

National CBAM framework planned for 2027

The updated action plan places particular emphasis on the implications of the EU CBAM, which entered its definitive financial phase on January 1, 2026. According to the plan, the EU accounts for approximately 47 percent of Turkey's exports of CBAM-covered products, while Turkey is the EU's second-largest supplier of these products. The government aims to strengthen emissions monitoring, reporting and verification capabilities and continue discussions with the EU regarding CBAM implementation challenges, including default emissions values and the treatment of renewable electricity.

Turkey will also seek recognition of electricity generated through unlicensed renewable energy facilities and the national YEK-G renewable energy guarantee system in relevant CBAM emissions calculations. In addition, an impact assessment and legislative framework for a Turkish CBAM aligned with the national ETS are scheduled to be prepared in 2027. During 2027-2028, the government plans to develop a data mechanism similar to the EU CBAM registry to assess sectoral emissions intensities, carbon-related costs and potential product groups that could be covered by a national mechanism.

Green industrial transformation and circular economy to be supported

The action plan also includes measures to accelerate the green and digital transformation of Turkish industry, with particular emphasis on resource efficiency, circular production processes and the development of low-carbon technologies. The green and circular economy policy area covers 31 actions under nine objectives, addressing industrial resource efficiency, waste management and the wider adoption of circular economy practices.

The government also aims to facilitate access to green financing instruments and support investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and industrial decarbonization. According to the Ministry of Trade, implementation of the updated action plan will involve cooperation between public institutions, private sector representatives and other stakeholders to support Turkey's green transition and maintain the international competitiveness of domestic industries.