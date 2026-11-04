Turkish steel exporters and CARES sign cooperation agreement on EU and UK CBAM compliance

The Turkish Steel Exporters' Association (CIB) has announced that it has signed a declaration of cooperation with international certification and verification body CARES (Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels) to support Turkish steel exporters in preparing for the European Union and UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulations.

According to the association, the declaration was signed by Uğur Dalbeler, chairman of CIB, and Ayhan Tuğrul, chief operating officer of CARES, with the aim of increasing awareness of carbon-related regulations, improving access to technical information and helping exporters understand compliance and verification requirements. They will work together to provide CIB members with information on CBAM requirements, implementation timelines and verification procedures.

CBAM information sessions and workshops to be held

Under the agreement, CIB and CARES will organize joint information sessions, webinars and workshops for Turkish steel exporters, focusing on EU and UK CBAM regulations and related verification requirements. They will also exchange general, non-commercial information on international regulatory developments affecting Turkish steel exports, enabling companies to monitor changes and prepare for upcoming compliance obligations.

CARES will provide technical content support, while both organizations will regularly share information on CBAM implementation schedules, verification preparations and other relevant industry developments. According to CIB, the cooperation is intended to help Turkish steel exporters better understand verification requirements and make the necessary preparations in a timely manner.

The declaration specifies that CARES will continue conducting its verification activities independently and impartially, in accordance with ISO/IEC 17029 and ISO 14064-3 standards. Both organizations emphasized that the cooperation will not influence the scope, depth or outcomes of CARES' verification processes.