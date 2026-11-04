 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish steel exporters and CARES sign cooperation agreement on EU and UK CBAM compliance

Wednesday, 04 November 2026 12:08:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Turkish Steel Exporters' Association (CIB) has announced that it has signed a declaration of cooperation with international certification and verification body CARES (Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels) to support Turkish steel exporters in preparing for the European Union and UK Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) regulations.

According to the association, the declaration was signed by Uğur Dalbeler, chairman of CIB, and Ayhan Tuğrul, chief operating officer of CARES, with the aim of increasing awareness of carbon-related regulations, improving access to technical information and helping exporters understand compliance and verification requirements. They will work together to provide CIB members with information on CBAM requirements, implementation timelines and verification procedures.

CBAM information sessions and workshops to be held

Under the agreement, CIB and CARES will organize joint information sessions, webinars and workshops for Turkish steel exporters, focusing on EU and UK CBAM regulations and related verification requirements. They will also exchange general, non-commercial information on international regulatory developments affecting Turkish steel exports, enabling companies to monitor changes and prepare for upcoming compliance obligations.

CARES will provide technical content support, while both organizations will regularly share information on CBAM implementation schedules, verification preparations and other relevant industry developments. According to CIB, the cooperation is intended to help Turkish steel exporters better understand verification requirements and make the necessary preparations in a timely manner.

The declaration specifies that CARES will continue conducting its verification activities independently and impartially, in accordance with ISO/IEC 17029 and ISO 14064-3 standards. Both organizations emphasized that the cooperation will not influence the scope, depth or outcomes of CARES' verification processes.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking CBAM Decarbonization 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Turkey's steel sector roadmap to net zero by 2053 highlights financing and raw material security

03 Nov | Steel News

Hasçelik completes CBAM pre-verification of 2025 emissions data at Osmaneli plant

15 Oct | Steel News

Çolakoğlu Metalurji cuts emissions intensity by 17.8 percent in 2025, surpassing target a year early

30 Sep | Steel News

Turkey's steel decarbonization requires binding emissions targets and scrap reform

27 Aug | Steel News

EU ETS revision could ease CBAM costs for Turkish exporters

11 Aug | Steel News

Turkey's Hasçelik completes CBAM pre-verification audit at its facility

29 Jul | Steel News

Turkish steel sector: CBAM default values fail to reflect low-carbon production

01 Apr | Steel News

Turkey unveils TR ETS benchmark system and compliance rules for steel industry

21 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir targets 43% emissions reduction by 2037, net zero by 2053

16 Oct | Steel News

Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey concluded at close to $410/mt CFR

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials