 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey's...

Turkey's Hasçelik completes CBAM pre-verification audit at its facility

Wednesday, 29 July 2026 12:22:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steel producer Hasçelik has announced that it has completed a pre-verification audit for its Hasçelik 0 facility as part of its preparations for the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The audit, conducted by SGS, included a comprehensive assessment of the company's emissions monitoring system, calculation methodologies, data management practices and reporting processes.

Audit strengthens CBAM readiness

According to the company, the pre-verification not only strengthened its readiness to comply with CBAM requirements but also provided valuable insights to further improve its carbon management processes.

Hasçelik stated that it will continue to develop its carbon management practices in line with the principles of transparency, reliability and internationally recognized standards.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Decarbonization CBAM Hasçelik 

Similar articles

US rebar imports up 21.3 percent in May 2026 from April

29 Jul | Steel News

New round of steel import quotas reduced by 11 percent in Brazil

29 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 39.6 percent in May 2026 from April

29 Jul | Steel News

Turkey's attempts to hike local and export rebar prices unsuccessful so far as demand still mainly low

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia billet trading more active with sales seen to SE Asian and MENA regions

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey sees higher interest in local billet amid threatened supplies from Black Sea/Azov Sea, lack of prompt cargoes

29 Jul | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese stainless steel prices fluctuate slightly

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 29, 2026

29 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

GCC's import HRC market remains stalled as rising freight pushes CFR prices higher

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Seasonal slowdown softens UAE retail rebar market as secondary mills' prices move down

29 Jul | Longs and Billet