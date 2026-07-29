Turkey's Hasçelik completes CBAM pre-verification audit at its facility

Turkish steel producer Hasçelik has announced that it has completed a pre-verification audit for its Hasçelik 0 facility as part of its preparations for the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The audit, conducted by SGS, included a comprehensive assessment of the company's emissions monitoring system, calculation methodologies, data management practices and reporting processes.

Audit strengthens CBAM readiness

According to the company, the pre-verification not only strengthened its readiness to comply with CBAM requirements but also provided valuable insights to further improve its carbon management processes.

Hasçelik stated that it will continue to develop its carbon management practices in line with the principles of transparency, reliability and internationally recognized standards.