 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU ETS revision could ease CBAM costs for Turkish exporters

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 15:54:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission's proposed revision of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) could reduce the future cost pressure created by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for Turkish exporters by slowing the withdrawal of carbon allowances and extending free allocations, according to Turkish newspaper Ekonomim.

Under the draft announced on July 17, the Commission proposes reducing the annual emissions cap reduction rate from 4.3 percent to 3.7 percent for the 2031-35 period and further to 1.7 percent for 2036-40, as SteelOrbis reported previously. The slower reduction in the supply of emissions allowances could ease upward pressure on EU carbon prices over the longer term.

ETS prices directly influence CBAM costs

The proposed changes are particularly important for Turkish companies exporting CBAM-covered products to the EU because CBAM certificate prices are linked to EU ETS allowance prices.

EU ETS allowances are currently trading at around €82/mt, while the European Commission's official CBAM certificate price for the second quarter of 2026 stands at €75.28/mt.

Accordingly, a more gradual tightening of the EU ETS could moderate increases in carbon prices and consequently limit the growth of CBAM-related costs for Turkish exporters.

Free allowances could be extended until 2038

Another significant element of the Commission's proposal concerns the phase-out of free ETS allowances for sectors covered by CBAM. Under the existing framework, free allocations are scheduled to be completely phased out in 2034. The Commission proposes extending this process until 2038, allowing the full carbon cost impact to be introduced more gradually.

The change would be particularly relevant for Turkish exporters of iron and steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen, which are covered by the CBAM framework. Exporters of these products to the EU are required to account for their products' embedded carbon emissions through CBAM certificates.

Sector-specific benchmarks could provide €6 billion in support

The Commission also proposes introducing sector-specific benchmarks for CBAM-covered industries during the 2026-30 period, rather than relying on general criteria. The proposed approach is expected to preserve higher levels of free allocation for affected European industries and provide approximately €6 billion in additional support. For Turkish exporters competing with EU producers, the evolution of these benchmarks and free allocations will be important in determining the effective carbon-cost difference between imported and domestically produced goods.

The proposed EU ETS revision has not yet entered into force. It will be subject to negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council of the EU before the final framework is determined. If adopted in its proposed form, the changes could spread the transition toward full carbon pricing over a longer period and moderate the increase in CBAM-related costs faced by Turkish exporters, particularly those operating in carbon-intensive industries such as steel, aluminum, cement and fertilizers.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking CBAM Opinion Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Turkish steel sector: CBAM default values fail to reflect low-carbon production

01 Apr | Steel News

Turkey's import scrap market remains range-bound

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices rise to offset currency fluctuations

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

Chinese manganese ore prices keep softening slightly

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC prices range-bound at competitive levels, local market hopes for late-August rebound

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 11, 2026

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic wire rod prices stabilize on August 11

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

US issues final AD determination on rebar from Vietnam

11 Aug | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 33, 2026

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC trade focuses on SE Asia where prices bottom out and on alternative markets like Americas

11 Aug | Flats and Slab