US issues final AD determination on rebar from Vietnam

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a final affirmative determination in its antidumping duty (AD) investigation of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Vietnam, determining that rebar from Vietnam is being sold in the United States at less than fair value during the period of investigation between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 128.53 percent for the Hoa Phat group, comprising Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company, Hoa Phat Hai Duong Steel Joint Stock Company, Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel Limited Liability Company, and Hoa Phat Prestressed Concrete Company Limited. The DOC also determined a margin of 136.57 percent for the Vietnam-Wide Entity. The Vietnam-Wide Entity rate is based on facts available with adverse inferences.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The AD investigation was initiated on June 30, 2025, in response to a petition filed by the Rebar Trade Action Coalition. The final determination was published in the Federal Register on July 30, 2026. If the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issues an affirmative final injury determination, the DOC will issue an AD order.