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Vietnam's steel imports down 4.8 percent in July 2026 from June

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 14:18:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.37 million mt, down 4.8 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports were recorded at 612,434 mt, increasing by 1.3 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports went up by four percent year on year to 9.06 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.79 million mt in the given period, up by 7.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country    July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
Japan    225,844 2.2 1,686,745 -10.8
Australia    87,219 122.2 302,946 32.2
US    143,746 84.2 467,188 18.0
Hong Kong    21,798 -28.0 239,906  1.1

Vietnam's main steel import sources

Country    July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%)
China    755,094 6.3 4,506,284 -12.2
Japan    139,424 -10.8 1,100,895 -19.3
India     114,082 >1000.0 893,747 >1000.0
Taiwan    131,856 119.7 644,636 33.4
South Korea    102,342 -20.0 864,945 3.7
Indonesia    105,387 48.8 858,925 15.8
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia 

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