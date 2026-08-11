Vietnam's steel imports down 4.8 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, Vietnam's steel imports amounted to 1.37 million mt, down 4.8 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports were recorded at 612,434 mt, increasing by 1.3 percent compared to the same month, according to the data published by Vietnam's General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam's steel imports went up by four percent year on year to 9.06 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.79 million mt in the given period, up by 7.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam's main scrap import sources

Country July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-July (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 225,844 2.2 1,686,745 -10.8 Australia 87,219 122.2 302,946 32.2 US 143,746 84.2 467,188 18.0 Hong Kong 21,798 -28.0 239,906 1.1

Vietnam's main steel import sources