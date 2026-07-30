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Vietnam launches review of AD on Chinese HRC

Thursday, 30 July 2026 11:07:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has initiated the first interim review of the antidumping duties imposed on certain hot rolled coil (HRC) imports from China, according to media reports.

The review was launched following a request submitted by Chinese steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel), which requested the ministry to reassess the antidumping duty applicable to its exports, arguing that the circumstances forming the basis for the original investigation have changed. The review will examine whether the current antidumping duty imposed on Baosteel remains appropriate in light of the company's current export conditions.

Duties remain in force during review

The initiation of the interim review does not suspend or alter the existing antidumping measures. Current duties on imports of certain HRC from China at the range of 23.1-27.83 percent will remain effective while the investigation is underway, and any changes will only take effect if the ministry issues a revised final determination following the review.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Hrc Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

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