Vietnam imposes definitive AD duty on HRC from China

Monday, 07 July 2025 15:49:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to impose definitive antidumping duty on hot rolled coil imported from China following an investigation.

The ministry found that the given products imported from China have been dumped, injuring the domestic industry. Hence, the definitive antidumping duties will range between 23.10 percent and 27.83 percent for Chinese companies, effective as of July 6 for five years. The provisional antidumping duties on HRC from China were ranging from 19.38 percent to 27.83 percent, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In the January-June period this year, China exported 429,081 mt of HRC to Vietnam.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.90, 7208.90.90, 7211.14.15, 7211.14.16, 7211.14.19, 7211.19.13, 7211.19.19, 7211.90.12, 7211.90.19, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.90, 7225.99.90, 7226.91.10, and 7226.91.90.


