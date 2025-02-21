 |  Login 
Vietnam imposes provisional AD duty on HRC from China

Friday, 21 February 2025 16:13:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to impose preliminary antidumping duty on hot rolled steel products imported from China following an investigation.

The ministry found that the given products imported from China have been dumped, injuring the domestic industry. Hence, the provisional antidumping duties will range from 19.38 percent to 27.83 percent effective as of March 7.

In the January-October period last year, China exported 7.68 million mt of HRC to Vietnam.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.90, 7208.90.90, 7211.14.15, 7211.14.16, 7211.14.19, 7211.19.13, 7211.19.19, 7211.90.12, 7211.90.19, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.90, 7225.99.90, 7226.91.10, and 7226.91.90.


