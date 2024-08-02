Vietnam’s HRC exports may face AD investigation by European Commission

The Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has announced that the European Commission (EC) has informed them about an application they have received requesting an antidumping investigation against non-alloy or alloy hot rolled coil (HRC) from Vietnam. However, the EC has not disclosed the party who submitted the application.

Accordingly, the EC has requested the addresses, contact persons and e-mails of the Vietnamese steel exporters mentioned in the application by August 5 at the latest.

Also, Vietnam’s Trade Remedies Authority has recommended that the companies exporting the subject goods should monitor the case and have a response plan.