Vietnam revises provisional AD duty on HRC from China

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has revised the preliminary antidumping duty on hot rolled steel products imported from China.

Although the preliminary antidumping duty rates for China have remained unchanged in the range from 19.38 percent to 27.83 percent, the ministry has decided to subject Win Faith Trading Limited to an antidumping duty of 27.83 percent.

In 2024, China exported 8.65 million mt of HRC to Vietnam.

The products currently fall under the codes 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.19, 7208.27.99, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.20, 7208.39.40, 7208.39.90, 7208.51.00, 7208.52.00, 7208.53.00, 7208.54.90, 7208.90.90, 7211.14.15, 7211.14.16, 7211.14.19, 7211.19.13, 7211.19.19, 7211.90.12, 7211.90.19, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.90, 7225.99.90, 7226.91.10, and 7226.91.90.