India’s DGTR recommends AD duty on ex-Vietnam HR flats imports for five years

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended imposition of antidumping (AD) duty on imports of alloy and non-alloy hot rolled flat products from Vietnam, according to a notification issued on Friday, August 15.

The DGTR has recommended imposition of an AD levy of $121.50/mt on imports of hot rolled flat products from Vietnam for a period of five years.

The recommendation will be forwarded to the ministry of finance and will be effective from the date it is officially notified by the department of revenue.

The AD duty levy was finalized by the DGTR following an investigation into dumping of hot rolled flat steel products, both alloy and non-alloy - but not clad, plated, or coated - with a thickness up to 25 mm and width up to 2,100 mm.

These products are utilized across core industries, including automotive, oil and gas, capital goods, construction, and engineering. Specifically excluded from this scope are hot rolled flat products of stainless steel.

The investigation into dumping was initiated in August 2024 following a petition filed by JSW Steel Limited and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited.

The DGTR investigation concluded that imports from Vietnam (excluding Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC) were being dumped at a significant margin, with the calculated dumping margin for non-cooperating producers/exporters ranging between 20-30 percent.

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel JSC, however, demonstrated a dumping margin in the range of 0-10 percent.

Imports from Vietnam accounted for around 21 percent of total Indian hot rolled flat product imports even as the domestic industry maintained adequate capacity to meet national demand, the DGTR said in the investigation report.