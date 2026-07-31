Hoa Phat achieves 70 percent of its 2026 profit target as H1 2026

Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group has announced its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2026.

In the first half, the company's revenue amounted to VND 55.55 trillion ($2.11 billion), up by 53 percent year on year, while its net profit reached VND 6.42 trillion ($244.51 million), increasing by 51 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the first half of this year, the company achieved VND 108.87 trillion ($4.14 billion) revenue and VND 108.87 trillion ($588.87 million) in net profit, rising by 47 percent and 103 percent both year on year, respectively.

For 2026, Hoa Phat has set consolidated targets of VND 210 trillion in revenue and VND 22 trillion in net profit. As of the end of June, the company achieved 52 percent of revenue and 70 percent of net profit to reach its full-year target. The steel segment remained the principal contributor, accounting for 93 percent of consolidated revenue and 68 percent of total profit.