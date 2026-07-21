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Hoa Phat advances decarbonization with third phase of rooftop solar project

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 11:31:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its subsidiary Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel, together with its partner Horus Power, has commence the construction of phase 3 of its rooftop solar power project, adding 26.8 MWp of installed capacity.

Once commissioned, the third phase is expected to generate approximately 42.8 million kWh of renewable electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 28,200 mt per year.

New phase supports decarbonization and energy efficiency

The new phase will increase the share of renewable energy used at the company’s integrated steel complex, gradually reduce carbon emissions, optimize electricity costs and improve production efficiency. The project also supports the company’s long-term development strategy, compliance with ESG standards and alignment with the global energy transition.

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel began investing in the rooftop solar project in 2025 with a total investment of VND 600 billion. The project has a planned total capacity of 79.2 MWp and aims to increase the company’s self-sufficiency in renewable electricity, reduce operating costs, lower emissions and improve environmental performance. According to the company, it is one of the largest rooftop solar projects in Vietnam’s industrial sector.

Full project scheduled for completion in Q2 2027

The project consists of five phases. Phases 1 and 2 were installed in November 2025 and March 2026, while the entire project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2027.

Upon completion, the project is expected to generate more than 115 million kWh of clean electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 78,000 mt per year.

The company stated that expanding the use of renewable energy has become an increasingly important strategy for steelmakers seeking to enhance competitiveness and comply with tightening environmental requirements in both domestic and international markets.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments Decarbonization Hoa Phat Group 

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