S. Arabia’s Al Yamamah inks $71 million deal with Danieli for new billet plant

Saudi Arabia-based Al Yamamah Steel Industries has announced that its subsidiary Al Yamamah for Reinforcing Steel Bars Company signed a SAR 270 million ($71 million) agreement on July 14 with Italian engineering group Danieli to build a new steel billet production plant in the kingdom. The project is scheduled to be completed within two and a half years, while its financial impact is expected to start being reflected in the second half of 2028.

The contract covers the production of the plant’s main billet-making equipment, as well as its delivery and installation by Danieli. The agreement marks a concrete step in Al Yamamah’s plan to expand its steel production operations and develop new billet capacity in Saudi Arabia.

Further information regarding the plant’s production capacity and exact location has not been announced so far. Once completed, the facility is expected to strengthen Al Yamamah’s presence in the Saudi steel sector and support its reinforcing steel operations with locally produced billets.