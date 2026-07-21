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S. Arabia’s Al Yamamah inks $71 million deal with Danieli for new billet plant

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 13:55:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based Al Yamamah Steel Industries has announced that its subsidiary Al Yamamah for Reinforcing Steel Bars Company signed a SAR 270 million ($71 million) agreement on July 14 with Italian engineering group Danieli to build a new steel billet production plant in the kingdom. The project is scheduled to be completed within two and a half years, while its financial impact is expected to start being reflected in the second half of 2028.

The contract covers the production of the plant’s main billet-making equipment, as well as its delivery and installation by Danieli. The agreement marks a concrete step in Al Yamamah’s plan to expand its steel production operations and develop new billet capacity in Saudi Arabia.

Further information regarding the plant’s production capacity and exact location has not been announced so far. Once completed, the facility is expected to strengthen Al Yamamah’s presence in the Saudi steel sector and support its reinforcing steel operations with locally produced billets.

HilalHoloğlu
Hilal Holoğlu
Editor

With over four years of experience in the steel industry and an academic background in Politics and Economics from the University of Milan, I work as a Market Analyst at SteelOrbis. I mainly cover flat and long steel products, with a focus on Turkey, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. My work involves analyzing price movements, market sentiment and supply-demand developments across these regions.


Tags: Billet Semis S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking Danieli 

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