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Hoa Phat develops S700MC high-strength steel for automotive and heavy equipment applications

Tuesday, 23 June 2026 10:41:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat has announced that it has successfully produced S700MC high-strength hot rolled steel plate, a product designed for load-bearing structures in vehicles and heavy industrial equipment.

According to the statement, the development marks a further expansion of its portfolio of high-value-added steel products and supports demand from manufacturing sectors requiring high-strength structural materials.

Designed for automotive and industrial applications

Hoa Phat stated that S700MC steel is widely used in the production of structural components for trucks, trailers, special-purpose vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. The steel grade offers high strength while maintaining good formability and weldability, enabling manufacturers to reduce component weight without compromising structural performance.

The company indicated that the material is suitable for applications where weight reduction and increased load-carrying capacity are important requirements.

The S700MC steel was produced at Hoa Phat Dung Quất Steel Integrated Complex. According to the company, the product meets international technical requirements and has successfully completed quality assessments.

The company said the development demonstrates its ability to manufacture advanced steel grades that were previously supplied largely through imports.

Focus on downstream manufacturing demand

Hoa Phat noted that demand for advanced steel products is growing as vehicle manufacturers and industrial equipment producers seek materials that offer improved strength-to-weight performance. The introduction of S700MC could create additional opportunities for the company in higher-value manufacturing supply chains, particularly in the transportation and industrial equipment sectors.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hoa Phat Group 

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