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Hoa Phat to supply steel for Dai Dung's $61 million US contract

Friday, 24 July 2026 14:43:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steel structure and mechanical engineering producer Dai Dung Group has signed a contract worth more than $61 million to supply steel structures and mechanical equipment for data centers and gas-fired power plants in the US, marking one of the company's largest international orders, according to media reports.

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group will serve as the principal supplier of steel materials for the contract, supporting Dai Dung's efforts to increase the use of Vietnamese-made steel in exports to the US market.

The company said the order reflects growing international demand for Vietnamese engineering and fabrication capabilities, particularly in sectors requiring high technical standards and large-scale manufacturing capacity.

The company noted that the project will contribute to expanding exports of high value-added industrial products while strengthening Vietnam's position in international supply chains for infrastructure and energy projects.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Vietnam Southeast Asia Steelmaking Hoa Phat Group 

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