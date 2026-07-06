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EC announces Q2 2026 CBAM certificate price

Monday, 06 July 2026 12:16:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has published the official Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) certificate price, setting the level at €75.28 for the second quarter of 2026.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the CBAM certificate price for the first quarter was set at €75.36. Each quarterly price in 2026 will apply to the sales of CBAM certificates corresponding to emissions in CBAM goods imported into the EU during that quarter.

Quarterly pricing system continues in 2026

For 2026, CBAM certificate prices will be calculated and published on a quarterly basis, with one price set for each calendar quarter. Each quarterly price will be determined during the first week following the end of the respective quarter, based on the weighted average of EU ETS auction clearing prices. The certificate price for the third quarter will be published on October 5.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization CBAM 

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