Çolakoğlu Metalurji cuts emissions intensity by 17.8 percent in 2025, surpassing target a year early

Turkish steelmaker Çolakoğlu Metalurji has announced that it reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 17.8 percent year on year in 2025, exceeding its 13 percent reduction target for 2026 one year ahead of schedule, according to the company's 2025 Sustainability Report.

The company's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity declined to 0.309 mt of CO2 equivalent per mt of liquid steel, exceeding its 2026 reduction target by 4.8 percentage points. Çolakoğlu Metalurji, which operates an electric arc furnace-based and scrap-intensive production model, stated that decarbonization, energy and resource efficiency and circularity remained among its main sustainability priorities during the year.

Energy and water intensity decline in 2025

In 2025, the company participated in the CDP Climate Change disclosure for the first time, receiving a B score. Çolakoğlu Metalurji also conducted a detailed assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities and prepared a risk and opportunity map taking into account a below-2°C climate scenario. Meanwhile, the company reduced its energy intensity per mt of final liquid steel production by 2.24 percent, while water intensity per mt of liquid steel production decreased by 11.01 percent.

Çolakoğlu Metalurji recovered 411,224 mt of waste in 2025, up 24.79 percent compared with 2024. Recycled material accounted for 79.26 percent of its flat steel products and 95.19 percent of its long steel products. As part of its renewable energy investments, the company commissioned a 2.1 MWp rooftop solar power plant at its Çubuk rolling mill in July 2025. It also implemented its Electromagnetic Stirrer Project during the year to improve production efficiency and energy use.

CBAM preparations stepped up

Çolakoğlu Metalurji also intensified its preparations for the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in 2025. The company regularly calculated its emissions and began providing quarterly emissions data to its customers, while also assessing suppliers based on environmental, social and governance criteria and working to monitor supply chain emissions.

In addition, Çolakoğlu Metalurji developed 16 new steel grades in 2025. The company stated that it will continue to pursue emissions reductions, energy and resource efficiency and operational improvements as part of its sustainability strategy and sustainable growth objectives.