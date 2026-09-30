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Tenova to supply second Consteel EAF to Nippon Steel's Hirohata plant

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 14:13:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Tenova has announced that it has secured a contract from Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation, through engineering, procurement and construction contractor Daido Steel, to supply a second Consteel electric arc furnace (EAF) for the Hirohata plant in Himeji, supporting the steelmaker's transition toward lower-emission steel production.

New 110 mt furnace to produce high-grade special steels

The new furnace, which will have a heat size of 110 mt, will produce high-grade special steels through electric steelmaking, building on the operating experience gained from Hirohata's first Consteel EAF, commissioned in 2022. According to Tenova, the installation is designed to provide operational flexibility and process efficiency, with the technology adapted to Nippon Steel's production requirements.

Scrap preheating and automation to improve energy efficiency

The furnace will combine continuous scrap preheating with advanced automation systems to optimize energy consumption, melting performance and process stability, supporting the use of recycled raw materials and lower-emission steelmaking at the site.

Tenova stated that the project reflects its ability to tailor its technologies to customers' decarbonization plans, while drawing on the experience gained from the existing Hirohata installation.

Tags: Turkey Far East Steelmaking Nippon Steel 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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