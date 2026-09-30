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India's Tata Steel acquires equity in Singaporean subsidiary to support global operations

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 10:47:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Steel Limited has acquired equity shares in its Singapore-based wholly-owned subsidiary T Steel Holdings Pte Limited for $340 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, September 30.

It said that the board of directors of Tata Steel Limited has approved the infusion of an additional $2 billion in the subsidiary, enhancing aggregate investment up to $26.21 billion, which will support the company's global operations.

The infusion is part of Tata Steel's broader strategy to consolidate its international holdings under T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. By increasing the aggregate investment limit to $26.21 billion, while the parent company retains flexibility to deploy further capital as needed for operational requirements or expansion initiatives within its foreign subsidiary structure.

Tags: Southeast Asia Steelmaking Tata Steel 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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