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Hasçelik completes CBAM pre-verification of 2025 emissions data at Osmaneli plant

Thursday, 15 October 2026 11:32:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish steelmaker Hasçelik has announced that international testing, inspection and certification company SGS has completed the pre-verification of 2025 emissions data for its steelmaking facility in Osmaneli, Turkey, as part of its preparations for the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

According to Hasçelik, SGS reviewed the facility's emissions calculations and supporting documentation to assess the accuracy of the reported data. The non-accredited pre-verification opinion concluded that the emissions data were fairly stated, subject to the observations included in the report. The review also identified opportunities to improve the company's emissions monitoring and control processes.

Strengthening emissions reporting and supply chain transparency

Hasçelik stated that the assessment represents another step toward improving transparency regarding the emissions associated with its steel products, providing customers with greater visibility into their supply chains.

The company added that it will continue strengthening its emissions reporting practices to support customers in meeting their CBAM reporting requirements and improving supply chain transparency.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Hasçelik had completed a pre-verification audit for its Hasçelik 0 facility.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Decarbonization CBAM Hasçelik 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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