Turkey lowers AD duties on seamless pipe from China

Thursday, 14 July 2022 11:59:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has announced the final results of the sunset review on the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of seamless pipes from China. As it has been found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping, the antidumping duties on the given products imported from China have been extended for five more years from July 9.

The review was launched in July last year, upon a complaint made by local Turkish producer Sardoğan Endüstri ve Ticaret.

The final antidumping measures on the given products from China, which were imposed in 2016 at $100-120/mt, have been lowered to $55-75/mt depending on the producer/exporter.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.19.10.00.11, 7304.19.10.00.12, 7304.31.20.10.00, 7304.31.20.90.00, 7304.31.80.10.00,734.31.80.90.00, 7304.39.10.00.00, 7304.39.92.10.00, 7304.39.92.90.00, 7304.51.12.00.00, 7304.51.81.10.00, 7304.51.81.90.00, 7304.51.89.10.00, 7304.51.89.90.00, 7304.59.10.00.00, 7304.59.32.00.00, 7304.59.38.00.00, 7304.59.92.90.00, 7304.90.00.10.00 and 7304.90.00.90.00.