Turkey issues AD duties on CRC, GI and PPGI from China and S. Korea

According to a notice published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade has announced its final decision regarding the antidumping investigation concerning imports of cold rolled flat steel (excluding annealed products), galvanized flat steel, and pre-painted flat steel from China and South Korea.

The investigation, covering the period between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, concluded that imports of the products in question from China and South Korea were dumped and caused injury to the domestic industry. As a result, antidumping duties calculated as a percentage of the CIF value will be imposed for a period of five years as of June 16, ranging from 22.37 percent to 32.40 percent for China and from 10.48 percent to 27.0 percent for South Korea, depending on the producer/exporter.

Imports of the products concerned from China increased from 440,475 mt in 2021 to 613,278 mt during the investigation period, while imports from South Korea rose from 318,259 mt in 2021 to 589,078 mt during the investigation period.

The combined share of imports from China and South Korea in Turkey’s total imports of the products concerned was 41 percent in 2021, 43 percent in 2022, 52 percent in 2023, and 53 percent during the investigation period.

The subject products subject fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7209.15.00.10.00, 7209.15.00.90.00, 7209.16.90.10.00, 7209.16.90.90.00, 7209.17.90.10.00, 7209.17.90.90.00, 7209.18.91.10.00, 7209.18.91.90.00, 7209.18.99.10.00, 7209.18.99.90.00, 7209.25.00.10.00, 7209.25.00.90.00, 7209.26.90.10.00, 7209.26.90.90.00, 7209.27.90.10.00, 7209.27.90.90.00, 7209.28.90.10.00, 7209.28.90.90.00, 7209.90.20.11.00, 7209.90.20.19.00, 7209.90.80.21.11, 7209.90.80.21.19, 7209.90.80.29.11, 7209.90.80.29.19, 7210.41.00.10.11, 7210.41.00.10.19, 7210.41.00.90.11, 7210.41.00.90.19, 7210.49.00.10.11, 7210.49.00.10.19, 7210.49.00.90.11, 7210.49.00.90.19, 7210.70.80.10.11, 7210.70.80.10.19, 7210.70.80.90.11, 7210.70.80.90.19, 7210.90.80.10.11, 7210.90.80.10.19, 7210.90.80.90.11, 7210.90.80.90.19, 7211.23.30.00.11, 7211.23.30.00.12, 7211.23.30.00.19, 7211.23.80.10.11, 7211.23.80.10.19, 7211.23.80.90.11, 7211.23.80.90.13, 7211.23.80.90.19, 7211.29.00.10.11, 7211.29.00.10.12, 7211.29.00.21.00, 7211.29.00.29.00, 7211.29.00.31.00, 7211.29.00.39.00, 7211.90.20.11.00, 7211.90.20.19.00, 7211.90.20.21.11, 7211.90.20.21.19, 7211.90.20.29.11, 7211.90.20.29.19, 7211.90.80.11.00, 7211.90.80.19.00, 7211.90.80.21.12, 7211.90.80.21.13, 7211.90.80.21.19, 7211.90.80.29.12, 7211.90.80.29.13, 7211.90.80.29.19, 7212.30.00.11.11, 7212.30.00.11.12, 7212.30.00.19.11, 7212.30.00.19.12, 7212.30.00.21.11, 7212.30.00.21.12, 7212.30.00.29.11, 7212.30.00.29.12, 7212.40.80.10.11, 7212.40.80.10.19, 7212.40.80.10.21, 7212.40.80.90.11, 7212.40.80.90.19, 7212.40.80.90.21, 7212.50.90.90.18, 7212.50.90.90.20, 7225.50.80.00.11, 7225.50.80.00.12, 7225.92.00.00.10, 7225.92.00.00.90, 7225.99.00.00.10, 7225.99.00.00.90, 7226.92.00.00.11, 7226.92.00.00.12, 7226.99.30.00.11, 7226.99.30.00.19, 7226.99.70.00.11, and 7226.99.70.00.19.