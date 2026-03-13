SOGAD: Turkey’s AD orders on CR steel and coated steel from S. Korea and China an important step but insufficient

Following the final disclosure report of Turkey’s Ministry of Trade regarding the antidumping investigation into imports of cold rolled steel, galvanized and painted coils from China and South Korea, Asuman Gürsoy, secretary general of the Turkey-based Cold Rolled, Galvanized and Coated Steel Producers Association (SOGAD), stated that the decision is an important step in identifying the unfair competition faced by the domestic industry.

Dumping margins calculated as a percentage of the CIF price are in the range of 34.85-36 percent for China and 10.48-27 percent for South Korea, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Noting that the dumping margins determined for Chinese companies are significant for the sector, Gürsoy stated the margins set for products of South Korean origin remain below sectoral expectations and may not sufficiently reduce import pressure. In 2025, approximately 27 percent of Turkey’s total imports of cold rolled, galvanized, and pre-painted products originated from South Korea. Gürsoy said, “According to feedback we have received from the market, some importing companies believe that the rates announced for South Korea will not have a restrictive effect on trade. Therefore, they continue their import planning and shape their commercial agreements accordingly. It is also stated that South Korean exporters believe they can easily absorb the possible duties. This situation shows that the deterrent effect of the announced rates on the market should be closely monitored by the sector.”

Referring to the current economic conditions in the sector, Gürsoy said that domestic producers have been under serious pressure recently, adding, “Although the investigation was initiated in 2024, we see that imports increased further in 2025. For the three product groups combined, imports from South Korea increased by 21 percent and imports from China increased by 32 percent in 2025, compared to 2024. At the same time, the profitability of our sector is declining and our capacity utilization rates are falling. This picture clearly shows that the sector is going through an even more difficult period than during the antidumping application stage.”

Drawing attention to developments in global trade, Gürsoy stated, “Measures such as the halving of quotas in the EU, the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and Section 232 measures in the US are pushing major exporting countries such as China and South Korea toward alternative markets. As a result of these protectionist measures, it is inevitable that Turkey will become a more important alternative market for these countries. In particular, the absence of customs duties under the Free Trade Agreement with South Korea further strengthens this shift.”