TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 38.5 percent in January-March

Friday, 29 April 2022 12:11:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in March this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 15.2 percent year on year, totaling $2.58 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-March period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $7.94 billion, rising by 38.5 percent compared to the previous year.


