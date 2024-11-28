 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 7.2 percent in January-October

Thursday, 28 November 2024 11:11:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 11.6 percent year on year, totaling $1.96 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-October period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $19.34 billion, down by 7.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 13th among the products with the highest import value, went up by 17.0 percent, amounting to $376.05 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first ten months rose by 3.7 percent to $3.47 billion, both year on year.


