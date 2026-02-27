TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 4.8 percent in Jan 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports fell by 4.8 percent year on year, totaling $1.80 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 16th among the products with the highest import value, dropped by 5.7 percent, amounting to $316.80 million.