TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 18 percent in Jan 2026

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 11.6 percent to $8.38 billion compared to January 2025.

In January, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked ninth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $650.99 million, down by 18.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 2.3 percent year on year, amounting to $711.45 million.