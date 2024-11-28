TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 15.8 percent in January-October

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 10.5 percent to $5.91 billion compared to October 2023. In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 30.1 percent year on year to $65.85 billion.

In October, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked ninth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $763.86 million, down by 6.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 2.5 percent year on year, amounting to $834.56 million.

In the first ten months this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 15.8 percent to $8.54 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 1.6 percent to $8.13 billion, both year on year.