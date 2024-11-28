 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > TUIK:...

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 15.8 percent in January-October

Thursday, 28 November 2024 11:10:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 10.5 percent to $5.91 billion compared to October 2023. In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 30.1 percent year on year to $65.85 billion.

In October, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked ninth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $763.86 million, down by 6.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 2.5 percent year on year, amounting to $834.56 million.

In the first ten months this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 15.8 percent to $8.54 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 1.6 percent to $8.13 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 7.2 percent in January-October

28 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.2 percent in January-September

14 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports decrease by 20.6 percent in January-September

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.0 percent in January-September

08 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 76.0 percent in January-September

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkish flat steel users call for revision of AD duties on imports of inputs

06 Nov | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 1.1 percent in January-September

06 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s scrap imports up 6.3 percent in January-September

05 Nov | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 1.2 percent in January-October

04 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio may rise to 90% by year-end

01 Nov | Steel News