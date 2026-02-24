 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Trump...

Trump implements 10 percent global tariff after Supreme Court ruling

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 12:29:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US president Donald Trump has begun enforcing a temporary 10 percent global tariff on all imported goods as of today, February 24, after the US Supreme Court ruled that the previous broad tariffs imposed under emergency powers were unlawful, according to a report by the Financial Times. The tariff takes effect under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and is set to last up to 150 days without Congressional approval.

The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s use of reciprocal trade tariffs, finding them unconstitutional and exceeding the power of the presidency, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Shift from 15 percent plans to 10 percent implementation

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced his intention to raise the tariff rate to 15 percent, while the initial implementation has been capped at 10 percent due to legal and diplomatic pushback. Section 122 allows temporary tariffs without Congress approval for a 150-day period, after which congressional approval is required for continuation.

The administration continues to explore legal avenues to support its tariff strategy. As stakeholders await final details of the tariff regime and how long it will remain in place, businesses and governments worldwide are closely watching for both legal and policy developments that could influence global supply chains and trade relations through 2026.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues final subsidy rates for cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

24 Feb | Steel News

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump “reciprocal” tariffs, new replacements coming

20 Feb | Steel News

US amends final dumping margin on circular welded pipe from Thailand’s Saha Thai Pipe

20 Feb | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on SS bar from India

19 Feb | Steel News

US initiates expedited sunset reviews for rebar from Mexico and Turkey

19 Feb | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD order on wire rod from Mexico

18 Feb | Steel News

Trump plans to reduce some steel and aluminum tariffs

13 Feb | Steel News

US rescinding AD order on wire rod from Ukraine

12 Feb | Steel News

US finds circumvention of CVD on circular welded pipe imports

06 Feb | Steel News

Trump raises tariffs on S. Korean imports to 25% amid trade agreement ratification dispute

27 Jan | Steel News