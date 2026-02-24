Trump implements 10 percent global tariff after Supreme Court ruling

The US president Donald Trump has begun enforcing a temporary 10 percent global tariff on all imported goods as of today, February 24, after the US Supreme Court ruled that the previous broad tariffs imposed under emergency powers were unlawful, according to a report by the Financial Times. The tariff takes effect under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and is set to last up to 150 days without Congressional approval.

The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s use of reciprocal trade tariffs, finding them unconstitutional and exceeding the power of the presidency, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Shift from 15 percent plans to 10 percent implementation

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced his intention to raise the tariff rate to 15 percent, while the initial implementation has been capped at 10 percent due to legal and diplomatic pushback. Section 122 allows temporary tariffs without Congress approval for a 150-day period, after which congressional approval is required for continuation.

The administration continues to explore legal avenues to support its tariff strategy. As stakeholders await final details of the tariff regime and how long it will remain in place, businesses and governments worldwide are closely watching for both legal and policy developments that could influence global supply chains and trade relations through 2026.