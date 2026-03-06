US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CRC from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to certain producers and exporters of certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea.

The DOC has preliminarily determined net countervailable subsidy rates of 1.28 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 3.67 percent for POSCO. Additionally, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to 46 companies.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.