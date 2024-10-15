 |  Login 
US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on CRC from S. Korea

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 12:07:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea. The period for the antidumping duty review is between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023, while the DOC examined the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, within the scope of its countervailing duty review.

Accordingly, South Korean companies were found to have not made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. Therefore, the DOC has determined a preliminary weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company, POSCO and KG Dongbu Steel.

In addition, according to the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty order on the given product from South Korea, the preliminary subsidy rates are at 1.48 percent for POSCO, 2.21 percent for Hyundai Steel and 1.73 percent for KG Dongbu Steel.

The final results of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

