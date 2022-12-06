Trafigura receives loan to supply natural gas to Germany

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 16:09:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Multinational commodity company Trafigura has announced that it has signed a four-year loan agreement worth $3 billion guaranteed by the German government to secure natural gas supply.

The loan will support Trafigura’s commitment to deliver substantial volumes of natural gas into the European gas grid, and ultimately into Germany, over the next four years. Trafigura will supply the natural gas to Germany-based gas industry company Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE).

The first natural gas delivery took place on November 1, 2022, and Trafigura will primarily use existing quantities from its global natural gas and LNG portfolio.

In addition, the German government will apply natural gas and electricity price relief measures, capping energy prices in March 2023 until the end of April 2024, as SteelOrbis previously reported.