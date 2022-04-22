Tosyalı Algerie to export pipes for port projects in Angola

Friday, 22 April 2022 15:10:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish company Tosyalı Holding has announced that its Algeria-based subsidiary Tosyalı Algerie will export a total of 15,000 mt of pipes to Angola for projects including the expansion of Namibe Container Terminal, the rehabilitation of Port Sacomar and the expansion of Port Namibe.

The expansion of the Namibe Container Terminal and the rehabilitation of Port Sacomar will reduce Angola’s dependence on oil, while the expansion of Port Namibe will be a strategic logistics project for Africa. Also, Port Sacomar will be renovated to create a commodity-focused port for iron ore, marble and manganese exports.

The pipes up to 55 meters in length will provide corrosion resistance for more than 25 years.

The total cost of the projects is $600 million and is supported by Japan Bank for International Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. In addition to these Japanese banks, some companies in Africa will also take part in the projects.

Meanwhile, these projects are of strategic importance for Tosyalı Algerie, as the company will export the iron ore it produces in the country through these ports, SteelOrbis understands.