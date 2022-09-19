Thyssenkrupp Steel supplies carbon-reduced steel for sustainable wheel production

Monday, 19 September 2022 10:48:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it is supplying carbon-reduced bluemint® steel to US-based wheel manufacturer Accuride for the production of truck wheels.

Bluemint® Steel is used for sustainable wheel production: compared with conventional steel, it offers emission savings of 70 percent. This climate-friendly effect is achieved by using hot briquetted iron, pre-reduced iron ore in the blast furnace. This enables less coal to be used for the reduction process. An actual reduction in emissions is thus achieved.

According to its statement, the company’s first hydrogen-based direct reduction plant is scheduled to go on stream in Duisburg in 2026. Production of five million mt of low-carbon steel is already planned for 2030.