﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel supplies carbon-reduced steel for sustainable wheel production

Monday, 19 September 2022 10:48:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it is supplying carbon-reduced bluemint® steel to US-based wheel manufacturer Accuride for the production of truck wheels.

Bluemint® Steel is used for sustainable wheel production: compared with conventional steel, it offers emission savings of 70 percent. This climate-friendly effect is achieved by using hot briquetted iron, pre-reduced iron ore in the blast furnace. This enables less coal to be used for the reduction process. An actual reduction in emissions is thus achieved.

According to its statement, the company’s first hydrogen-based direct reduction plant is scheduled to go on stream in Duisburg in 2026. Production of five million mt of low-carbon steel is already planned for 2030.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp to invest in first direct reduction plant in Duisburg

09 Sep | Steel News

ThyssenKrupp sees lower net profit in Q3, sales forecast rises for FY 2021-22

11 Aug | Steel News

Steelmakers research new technologies for lower-grade iron ore use in DRI processes

10 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp faces risk of suspension amid natural gas supply shortage

01 Aug | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp supplies carbon-reduced steel to Gebhardt-Stahl

29 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp and BP collaborate to support decarbonization

13 Jul | Steel News

Limited high grade iron ore supply may restrain decarbonization

29 Jun | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp’s logistics unit to become independent

03 Jun | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp starts building scrap processing plant in Duisburg

25 Apr | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp cuts working hours for 1,300 employees in steel production

19 Apr | Steel News