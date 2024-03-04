Thyssenkrupp commissions new slitting line in Italy

Monday, 04 March 2024 11:28:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it has commissioned a new slitting line at its Motta Visconti plant in Italy as part of its investment in electric mobility.

The line, which can slit up to 500 meters of material per minute and is designed to cut thin electrical steel starting from a thickness of 0.20 mm, will enable the production of high-efficiency electrical steel for the automotive industry and will allow Thyssenkrupp Steel to double the production capacity for electrical steel at the plant.

“The new line replaces an existing one that is more than 30 years old, and has been built to meet the increased demand from our customers for particularly high-quality electrical steel,” said Roberto Briano, managing director of Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel Italia.