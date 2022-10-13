﻿
English
Thyssenkrupp Steel and Miele sign MoU for carbon-reduced steel supply

Thursday, 13 October 2022 11:53:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Germany-based Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with German home appliance manufacturer Miele for the supply of carbon-reduced steel produced at the direct reduction plant in Duisburg, scheduled to be commenced in 2026.

The carbon-reduced bluemint® recycled steel can show a reduction in carbon emissions of 64 percent, compared with the conventional blast furnace process.

In subsequent years from 2026, the quantities purchased are to increase step by step, with Miele and Thyssenkrupp aiming to switch 100 percent to carbon-reduced steel by 2030.

Miele aims to reduce carbon emissions by 15 percent by 2030 compared to 2019.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 

