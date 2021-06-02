Thailand’s KMS to raise premium steel output to meet local demand

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 13:42:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand-based Kobelco Millcon Steel (KMS), a joint venture between Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel with Thailand-based Millcon Steel Public Company Ltd., will increase its monthly production of premium steel to 12,000 mt from the current 10,000 mt to meet rising local steel demand driven by the automotive industry, according to media reports.

The company aims to increase its monthly premium steel production to 15,000 mt within the next two or three years in order to supply products to Japanese automakers.

KMS has two plants with a total annual capacity of 400,000 mt in Rayong and Bangkok. The plants supply premium steel and high-quality wire rod to car and home appliance industries. The Rayong and Bangkok plants’ current capacity utilization stands at 270,000 mt per year or around 67 percent of total capacity.