﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Thailand starts AD duty probe against HRC imports from Vietnam, Egypt

Friday, 20 November 2020 11:16:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) duty investigation on hot rolled coil and non-coiled steel sheet imports from Vietnam and Egypt.

The alleged dumping margins stand at 15.58 percent for Vietnam and at 9.51 percent for Egypt. The investigation was launched upon the complaint by local steelmakers Sahaviriya Steel Industries Public Company Limited, G Steel Public Company Limited, GJ Steel Company Limited and Sahaviriya Plate Mill Public Company Limited. Interested parties have 15 days to respond.

The products subject to investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72083990051, 72083990052, 72083990053, 72083990071, 72083990072, 72083990073, 72083990081, 72083990082, 72083990083, 72083990090, 72084000020, 72084000030, 72084000040, 72084000090, 72085100011, 72085100012, 72085100013, 72085100021, 72085100022, 72085100023, 72085100031, 72085100032, 72085100033, 72085100041, 72085100042, 72085100043, 72085100051, 72085100052, 72085100053, 72085100090, 72085200011, 72085200012, 72085200013, 72085200021, 72085200022, 72085200023, 72085200031, 72085200032, 72085200033, 72085200090, 72085300011, 72085300012, 72085300013, 72085300021, 72085300022, 72085300023, 72085300090, 72085490011, 72085490012, 72085490013, 72085490021, 72085490022, 72085490023, 72085490041, 72085490042, 72085490043, 72085490051, 72085490052, 72085490053, 72085490090, 72089090090, 72111311000, 72111319000, 72111413020, 72111413030, 72111413090, 72111419020, 72111419030, 72111419090, 72111913020, 72111913030, 72111913090, 72111919020, 72111919030, 72111919090, 72253090031, 72253090032, 72253090041, 72253090042, 72254090021, 72254090022, 72254090023, 72254090024, 72254090031, 72254090032, 72254090041, 72254090042, 72269110031, 72269110032, 72269110041, 72269110042, 72269190031, 72269190032, 72269190041 and 72269190042.


Tags: Southeast Asia  hrc  quotas & duties  Thailand  flats  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16  Nov

EUROFER welcomes registration of HRC imports from Turkey
13  Nov

Vietnam to review new Chinese and S. Korean exporters of color coated products
04  Nov

Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s sales double in January-October
02  Nov

EU announces import steel quota volumes for UK
27  Oct

SEAISI: ASEAN region proves to be a growing steel exporter