Thailand starts AD duty probe against HRC imports from Vietnam, Egypt

Friday, 20 November 2020 11:16:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade has announced that it has initiated an antidumping (AD) duty investigation on hot rolled coil and non-coiled steel sheet imports from Vietnam and Egypt.

The alleged dumping margins stand at 15.58 percent for Vietnam and at 9.51 percent for Egypt. The investigation was launched upon the complaint by local steelmakers Sahaviriya Steel Industries Public Company Limited, G Steel Public Company Limited, GJ Steel Company Limited and Sahaviriya Plate Mill Public Company Limited. Interested parties have 15 days to respond.

The products subject to investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72083990051, 72083990052, 72083990053, 72083990071, 72083990072, 72083990073, 72083990081, 72083990082, 72083990083, 72083990090, 72084000020, 72084000030, 72084000040, 72084000090, 72085100011, 72085100012, 72085100013, 72085100021, 72085100022, 72085100023, 72085100031, 72085100032, 72085100033, 72085100041, 72085100042, 72085100043, 72085100051, 72085100052, 72085100053, 72085100090, 72085200011, 72085200012, 72085200013, 72085200021, 72085200022, 72085200023, 72085200031, 72085200032, 72085200033, 72085200090, 72085300011, 72085300012, 72085300013, 72085300021, 72085300022, 72085300023, 72085300090, 72085490011, 72085490012, 72085490013, 72085490021, 72085490022, 72085490023, 72085490041, 72085490042, 72085490043, 72085490051, 72085490052, 72085490053, 72085490090, 72089090090, 72111311000, 72111319000, 72111413020, 72111413030, 72111413090, 72111419020, 72111419030, 72111419090, 72111913020, 72111913030, 72111913090, 72111919020, 72111919030, 72111919090, 72253090031, 72253090032, 72253090041, 72253090042, 72254090021, 72254090022, 72254090023, 72254090024, 72254090031, 72254090032, 72254090041, 72254090042, 72269110031, 72269110032, 72269110041, 72269110042, 72269190031, 72269190032, 72269190041 and 72269190042.