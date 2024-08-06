 |  Login 
Thailand maintains AD duties on HRC from China

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 14:49:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced the final decision of its expiry review of the antidumping duty on imports of alloyed and non-alloyed hot rolled coil products from China. The DFT has decided to maintain the antidumping duties on the imports of HRC from 17 Chinese companies, including Baosteel, at 30.91 percent for a period of five years.

The review was launched in September last year upon the complaint made by local producers. The antidumping duties will be applied retroactively from September 2023.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72253090022, 72253090023, 72253090024, 72253090042, 72253090090, 72254090034, 72254090090, 72269110022, 72269110023, 72269110024, 72269110042, 72269110090, 72269190022, 72269190023, 72269190024, 72269190042, and 72269190090.


Tags: Hrc Flats Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

