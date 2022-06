Tuesday, 28 June 2022 11:48:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on hot rolled flat and coiled steel (HRFC) imported from China and Malaysia.

The measures, which came into force on June 23, 2017, expired on June 22, 2022.

The antidumping duties were at 30.91 percent for China and at 23.57-42.51 percent for Malaysia.

The review was launched upon a complaint made by local manufacturer Sahaviriya Steel Industries.