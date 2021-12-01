Thailand issues final AD duty on HRC from Vietnam and Egypt

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 10:50:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced final antidumping duty (AD) on hot rolled coil (HRC) imported from Vietnam and Egypt, for a period of five years.

The final antidumping duties on the given products are at 24.38 percent for Vietnam-based Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corporation and 42.34 percent for other Vietnamese companies, while duties are at 4.74 percent for Egypt-based Ezz Steel and 6.20 percent for other Egyptian companies.

The given products have thickness in a range of 0.9-100 mm and width in a range of 100-3.200 mm.