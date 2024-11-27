 |  Login 
Thailand launches sunset review on imports of CR stainless steel from China

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 15:10:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on cold rolled stainless steel products imported from China. The DFT will assess whether lifting the current duties would harm the domestic industry.

The duties on the products in question were originally imposed in December 2014. Additionally, in 2019 the ministry had extended the duration of the duties for another five years. The current antidumping duties are in the range of 0-33.32 percent.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.32.00.030, 7219.32.00.040, 7219.33.00.030, 7219.33.00.040, 7219.34.00.030, 7219.34.00.040, 7219.35.00.030, 7219.35.00.040, 7220.20.10.030, 7220.20.10.040, 7220.20.90.030, and 7220.20.90.040.

In the January-August period this year, Thailand imported 39,839 mt of cold rolled stainless steel products from China.


Tags: Stainless Flats Stainless products  Thailand Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

