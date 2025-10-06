 |  Login 
EU initiates expiry review on HR stainless sheet imports from three countries

Monday, 06 October 2025 16:12:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced the initiation of an expiry review of the antidumping duties on imports of hot rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from Indonesia, China and Taiwan.

Accordingly, the EC decided to launch the review after the European Steel Association (EUROFER) had submitted a request for a review on July 4, 2025, based on the fact that the expiry of the measures would be likely to result in continuation or recurrence of dumping and recurrence of injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, and will be completed within 12 months.

The antidumping duties on the given products are at 17.3 percent for Indonesia, 4.1-7.5 percent for Taiwan and range at 9.2-19.0 percent for China.

The products subject to the review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 11 00, 7219 12 10, 7219 12 90, 7219 13 10, 7219 13 90, 7219 14 10, 7219 14 90, 7219 22 10, 7219 22 90, 7219 23 00, 7219 24 00, 7220 11 00, and 7220 12 00.


