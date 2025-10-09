 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India...

India grants mandatory quality control exemptions for imports of certain stainless products

Thursday, 09 October 2025 10:16:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Indian government has exempted imports of certain grades of stainless steel products from the purview of the mandatory quality control order which was introduced on June 13 this year, government officials said on Thursday, October 9.

Under the mandatory quality control order, imports of stainless steel products had to conform to specifications of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and importers had to seek quality certification from the latter, which was granted only after the BIS inspected factories from where the material originated.

The June 13 quality control order was applied to three Indian Standards - IS 6911, IS5522 and IS 15997- covering series 200 series and 300 series stainless steel products.

According to government officials, the exemption will provide relief for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs) which have been struggling to meet raw material requirements through imports and will now be able to receive stainless steel raw materials without waiting for quality certifications to be issued by the BIS.

The certification process could take as much as 18 months involving audits, performance guarantees, inspection of manufacturing facilities overseas and high costs, making it unviable for small consumers.

India imports about 30 percent of stainless steel and consumes on average about 1.5 million mt per year more than domestic production, the officials said.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Jindal India Limited commissions new downstream steel mill in West Bengal

09 Oct | Steel News

WTO recommends EU bring measures on Indonesian stainless CR flats into conformity

06 Oct | Steel News

EU initiates expiry review on HR stainless sheet imports from three countries

06 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40, 2025

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 3.09 percent in January-August 2025

26 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

26 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39, 2025

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2025

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2025

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0.45 - 1.45 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0 - 100 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Coil:   R
ESMER METAL HIRDAVAT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Plate
Thickness:  0 - 100 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Length:  2,000 - 12,000 mm
ESMER METAL HIRDAVAT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer