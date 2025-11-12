Indonesia’s stainless steel finished flats exports rise 7% in January-September 2025 amid strong Asian demand

Indonesia's stainless steel finished flats exports stood at 2.39 million mt during January-September 2025, up seven percent from 2.24 million mt in the same period of 2024, according to BigMint data. The rise reflects a sustained recovery in demand from key Asian markets and continued downstream expansion in Indonesia's stainless steel sector.

Indonesia strengthened its dominance in Asia's stainless steel trade, securing a significant portion of China's import market in the first nine months of 2025, reaffirming its position as a top regional exporter.

Country-wise performance

China remained the largest destination for Indonesian stainless steel, accounting for 760,000 mt of total exports during January-September, up two percent year on year. However, shipments to China surged 13 percent month on month in September to 114,900 mt.

Taiwan ranked second with 570,000 mt in the first nine months of this year, up two percent as compared to 560,000 mt in the first nine months of 2024.

Vietnam imported 510,000 mt in the given period, up 15 percent as compared to 440,000 million mt in the corresponding period last year, supported by rising downstream stainless steel goods production and strong infrastructure spending. Despite a 28 percent month on month dip in August, Vietnam remains one of Indonesia's most dynamic growth markets.

Malaysia showed the sharpest increase of 103 percent year on year to 200,000 mt, driven by growing consumption in the construction and consumer goods sectors.

In contrast, South Korea's imports fell one percent year on year to 74,900 mt, while other destinations declined six percent to 75,000 mt, as trade volumes normalized after strong 2024 inflows.

Port-wise exports

The Bahodupi Port handled the bulk of shipments -- 2.36 million mt, up seven percent year on year against 2.21 million mt -- reaffirming its position as Indonesia's key stainless steel export hub.

Tanjung Perak Port contributed 30,440 mt, up 18 percent year on year, as compared to 25,781 mt, while other minor ports handled around 4,229 mt, marking a 160 percent increase.

Factors supporting rise in exports

Rapid capacity build-up in Indonesia: Indonesia's stainless steel output has been climbing up as major producers expand capacities and bring new lines online. PT Krakatau Posco has ramped up operations at its 1.5 million mt/year hot-rolling mill in Cilegon, while Tsingshan Group continued to boost production at the Morowali Industrial Park, reinforcing its role as the country's largest stainless producer.

The newly formed Tsingshan-Jindal Stainless joint venture, PT Glory Metal Indonesia, is adding 1.2 million mt/year of stainless capacity scheduled to start by 2026. PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia is also enhancing its 150,000 mt/year cold-rolling facility. Meanwhile, new entrants such as New Asia International have commissioned additional rolling mills, further lifting Indonesia's stainless output potential.

Raw material cost advantage: Indonesia has abundant reserves of nickel ore, which is a key raw material for producing stainless steel. As nickel is available locally and at a lower cost, Indonesian mills can produce stainless steel more competitively. This cost advantage supports higher production and more exports compared to countries that must import nickel.

Outlook

Indonesia's stainless steel exports are likely to remain elevated in the coming months, supported by ongoing capacity expansions, steady nickel-based cost advantages, and active export marketing by major mills. Overall, Indonesia is expected to retain its position as a leading stainless steel export hub in the region.

