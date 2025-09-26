 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s stainless steel exports up 3.09 percent in January-August 2025

Friday, 26 September 2025 10:40:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.0176 million mt and 3.3642 million mt, down 23.31 percent and up 3.09 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In August alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 117,200 mt and 447,800 mt, up 60.48 percent and 7.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 17.69 percent and down 8.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 330,700 mt, down 3.65 percent month on month, while decreasing by 14.85 percent year on year. In the first eight months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 2.3465 million mt, up 21.19 percent year on year. 

In August this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 9,402.25 mt, up 19.86 percent month on month, while increasing by 33.16 percent year on year. In the January-August period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 71,100 mt, up 5.72 percent year on year. 


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US assigns zero dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

26 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39, 2025

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 37, 2025

11 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35, 2025

28 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34, 2025

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

21 Aug | Flats and Slab

S. Africa preliminarily increases steel import duties to protect local industry

21 Aug | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 5.1 percent in January-July 2025

21 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2025

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0.45 - 1.45 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0 - 100 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Coil:   R
ESMER METAL HIRDAVAT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Plate
Thickness:  0 - 100 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Length:  2,000 - 12,000 mm
ESMER METAL HIRDAVAT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer