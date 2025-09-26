China’s stainless steel exports up 3.09 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.0176 million mt and 3.3642 million mt, down 23.31 percent and up 3.09 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In August alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 117,200 mt and 447,800 mt, up 60.48 percent and 7.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 17.69 percent and down 8.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In August, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 330,700 mt, down 3.65 percent month on month, while decreasing by 14.85 percent year on year. In the first eight months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 2.3465 million mt, up 21.19 percent year on year.

In August this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 9,402.25 mt, up 19.86 percent month on month, while increasing by 33.16 percent year on year. In the January-August period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 71,100 mt, up 5.72 percent year on year.