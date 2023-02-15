﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ternium will build wind powered energy plant in Argentina

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 21:40:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The steelmaker Ternium, the main producer of flat steel products in Argentina, announced investments of $160 million for the construction of a wind powered energy plant in Olavarria, located in the Buenos Aires province.

The project will have a 72 megawatts capacity, sufficient to replace with renewable energy around 65 percent of the energy that Ternium acquires from third parties in the national grid.

According to Maximo Vedoya, Ternium’s CEO, increasing the participation of renewable energy is an important part of Ternium’s decarbonization plan, to support a sustainable operation and a low-carbon economy

The construction of the new plant will start during the second quarter of 2023, with start of operation expected for the second half of 2024.

The decarbonization plan of Ternium, announced in 2021, aims at reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent until 2030.


Tags: Argentina South America 

Similar articles

Automobile production declines in Argentina in January

06 Feb | Steel News

Argentinian crude steel production declines in December

25 Jan | Steel News

Argentina’s trade surplus declines sharply in 2022

23 Jan | Steel News

Inflation rate reaches long term peak in Argentina

13 Jan | Steel News

Gas pipeline construction in Argentina faces logistic and financial hurdles

05 Jan | Steel News

Argentinian crude steel production declines in November

05 Jan | Steel News

Techint CEO requests normalization of import procedures

16 Dec | Steel News

Volkswagen will start producing trucks and buses at plant in Argentina

15 Dec | Steel News

Automobile production increases in Argentina in November

06 Dec | Steel News

Techint starts assembling of pieces for gas pipeline in Argentina

30 Nov | Steel News